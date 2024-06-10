Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 393.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 258,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Quanta Services worth $69,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,858,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 208,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

PWR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.63. 86,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,335. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

