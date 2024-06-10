Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,593 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.63% of Eastman Chemical worth $67,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. 266,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $103.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.