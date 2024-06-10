Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Boston Properties worth $55,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,810,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $73.97.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
