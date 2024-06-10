Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $61,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 115,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,882. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.