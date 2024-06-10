Sei Investments Co. Invests $53.62 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,576,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,617,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,545,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 686,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,711,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after buying an additional 100,566 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,321. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

