Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $67,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $64.55. 3,532,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.