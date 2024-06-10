Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130,410 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $153,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day moving average is $422.77. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

