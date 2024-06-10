Sei Investments Co. Purchases 148,502 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.28% of FirstCash worth $62,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,197 shares of company stock valued at $89,918,428. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

