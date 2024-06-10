Sei Investments Co. Purchases 41,003 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $374,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $164.38. 736,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,738. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

