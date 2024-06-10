Sei Investments Co. Purchases 90,081 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Albemarle worth $59,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 50.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $3,586,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Albemarle by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 336,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,208. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

