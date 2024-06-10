Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $70,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 671.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 414.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.01. 80,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.82.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

