Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.38% of PENN Entertainment worth $54,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

