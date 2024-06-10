Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,697 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.30% of Sonoco Products worth $71,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.06. 46,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

