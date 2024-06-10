Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $58,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 159,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 725,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,998. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

