Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.58% of Diodes worth $58,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Diodes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. 23,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,669. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $96.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

