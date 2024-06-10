Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $57,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NSC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

