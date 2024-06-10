Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,473 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $54,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238,716. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

