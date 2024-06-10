Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,730 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $294,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $1,810,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 283,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $862.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.