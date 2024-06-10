Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $217,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,710 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $182.92. The company had a trading volume of 77,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.