Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $206,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,285. The firm has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.08.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

