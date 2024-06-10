Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,857 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Prologis worth $307,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 307,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.