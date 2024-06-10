Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,857 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Prologis worth $307,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of PLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 307,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 3 Stocks Set to Soar with the AI-Driven Metaverse Revolution
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Palantir Was Left Out of the S&P 500; It Still Looks Like a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.