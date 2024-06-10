Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,992 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $58,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $585.44. The stock had a trading volume of 55,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,409. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $389.48 and a 52-week high of $591.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.73 and its 200 day moving average is $511.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

