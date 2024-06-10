Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,895 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.55% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $167,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $12.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $763.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,727. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $696.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.