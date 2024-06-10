Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,909 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Netflix worth $372,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 882,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,273,000 after buying an additional 153,991 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $637.49. 356,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,186. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $274.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

