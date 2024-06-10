Sei Investments Co. Sells 437,613 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437,613 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Onsemi worth $189,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.97. 388,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

