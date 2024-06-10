Sei Investments Co. Sells 494,076 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.63% of Veeva Systems worth $193,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE VEEV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,391. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.37.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
