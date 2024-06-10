Sei Investments Co. Sells 59,736 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $500,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.72. The stock had a trading volume of 167,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.67 and a 200-day moving average of $329.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $363.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.