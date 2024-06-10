Sei Investments Co. Sells 59,736 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $500,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.72. The stock had a trading volume of 167,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.67 and a 200-day moving average of $329.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $363.24.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
