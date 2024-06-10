Sei Investments Co. Sells 64,612 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $61,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.83. 510,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

