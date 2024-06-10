Sei Investments Co. Sells 75,311 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Wix.com worth $57,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,710,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,390,000 after acquiring an additional 105,026 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after acquiring an additional 166,254 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 301,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

