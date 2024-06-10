Sei Investments Co. Sells 84,985 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,985 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Allstate worth $63,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALL traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.90. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

