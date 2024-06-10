Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,818,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,479 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 3.72% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,343,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,562,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.04. 112,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,357. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

