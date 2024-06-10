Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,158 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $63,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,842,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,717,000 after purchasing an additional 277,261 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

