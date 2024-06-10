Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 14,906 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 117.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

XYL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.