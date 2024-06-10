Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 566 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.37. The stock had a trading volume of 590,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.81 and a 200-day moving average of $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.