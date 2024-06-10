Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 6,350 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,078,000 after acquiring an additional 142,842 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,514,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stantec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,235. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

