Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $18,722,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,691.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 49,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 735.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.49. 25,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.