Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 2,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Boeing stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.71. 658,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.77. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

