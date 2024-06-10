Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 653.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 805,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after buying an additional 698,246 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 592,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 859,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,577,893. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

