Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 101,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

