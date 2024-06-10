Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,591 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.48. 11,855,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,583,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.39 billion, a PE ratio of 246.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

