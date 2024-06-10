Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 438,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.94. 479,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

