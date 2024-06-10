Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after buying an additional 688,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $18,097,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,973 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.2 %

OVV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 237,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

