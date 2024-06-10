Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $997.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $949.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $928.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,016.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,612 shares of company stock worth $54,346,970. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.