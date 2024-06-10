Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 5,696,705 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

