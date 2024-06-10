Shell Asset Management Co. Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.60. 10,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.87. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

