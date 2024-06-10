Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $55.04 on Monday, hitting $3,758.05. 26,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,641.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,549.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

