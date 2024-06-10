Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

CDNS stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $293.46. The company had a trading volume of 87,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,659. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

