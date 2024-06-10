Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.42. 138,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.50 and its 200 day moving average is $361.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

