Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.13 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,175,194. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

