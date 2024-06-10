Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,311,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,419,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. 186,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

